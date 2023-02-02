Barnum Named Top 10 Candidate for Katrina McClain Award

The award given to the best power forward in the country.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Erynn Barnum of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been playing the best basketball of her career, which is worthy for national recognition. Barnum has been named to the 2023 Katrina McClain Mid-Season Top 10 List, the award given to the best power forward in the country, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

Barnum has started in all 24 games, leading the team in scoring with 16.8 points per game. She also averages 6.8 rebounds per game along with tallying 51 assists, 35 steals and 26 blocks. Her 59.5 field goal percentage has led the SEC for majority of the season, while sitting in the top 16 nationally. She has more than doubled her scoring average and has nearly tripled her assist total from prior seasons, while improving remarkably in nearly every statistical category.

Coming off one of the best performances by any basketball player this season, Barnum went off for a career-high 37 points off 13 field goals, three of which were from beyond the 3-point line to tie a career high. She also added six rebounds, three assists and three steals in that game. Barnum has been averaging 22.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in the last three outings.

Barnum is the first Razorback to be named to the top 10 list for the Katrina McClain Award.

