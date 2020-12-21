Arkansas Volleyball Announces Spring Slate

Arkansas Volleyball will continue in the spring

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas volleyball team sets its eyes on the second half of its 2020-21 season as the SEC league office announced the spring schedule of games on Monday afternoon. The spring slate will continue in conference-only fashion with double the action, including eight weekend series, four at home and four on the road.

Arkansas finished the fall at 6-2, with the most SEC wins since 2017 and the best SEC record through eight matches since 2003. The Hogs also swept Ole Miss and a ranked Texas A&M team in Barnhill to stay undefeated in Fayetteville and finish the fall 4-0 at home.

The spring season will begin in late January when the Hogs open the spring with a home series against the top-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (Jan. 29-30). Arkansas will also host Alabama (Feb. 12-13), Tennessee (March 13-14) and South Carolina (March 19-20) inside historic Barnhill Arena.

Never, ever forget how far you’ve come! 💪 #WPS



That’s our girl, Gracie Ryan 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mjnY7sQoQr — Razorback Volleyball 🐗 (@RazorbackVB) December 18, 2020

For its four-road series, Arkansas will hit the road for the first time on Feb. 4-5, when the Hogs visit Georgia in Athens. The Razorbacks will make trips to LSU (Feb. 18-19) and Florida (March 5-6) as well before closing out the regular season at Auburn (March 24-25).

The Division I Women's Volleyball Championship has been confirmed for the new dates of Thursday, April 22 and Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha. The times are still being confirmed. Once times and capacity are determined, updates will be provided.