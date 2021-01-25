x
Arkansas softball unveils non-conference schedule

The Razorback softball season is set to begin in less than a month.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Monday Arkansas softball released its non-conference schedule for the 2021 season. The Hogs will begin play the weekend of February 12-14th at the Bayou Classic hosted by Louisiana Monroe. 

Their first game of the season will be an 11 a.m. first pitch on February 12th against Lipscomb. 

The following weekend the Hogs will head to Arlington to play in the Maverick Classic. That tournament will feature the 2018 Fayetteville Regional runner up, Wichita State. 

The Razorbacks will round out the non-conference slate the following two weekends by hosting tournaments at Bogle Park. The Razorback Invitational will be played the final weekend in February. The tournament will feature North Dakota State, Texas Tech and Southeast Missouri. 

The following weekend Arkansas will host the Woo Pig Invitational. Drake, Kansas, and Northwestern State will make the trip to Fayetteville for that tournament. 

