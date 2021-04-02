3 Razorbacks Selected to Preseason All-SEC Team

Season opens in less than a month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Thursday three Razorbacks were selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team. The Razorbacks are one of only three squads with three or more players appearing on the team.

Redshirt senior infielder Braxton Burnside, redshirt junior outfielder Hannah McEwen and redshirt senior pitcher Autumn Storms where the Arkansas representatives.

Last season Burnside hit .392 with a team-leading 31 hits while starting all 25 games at shortstop in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

In 2020 McEwen posted the nation’s 15th best on base percentage (.565) with a team-leading and eighth-best in the SEC .418 batting average. She also led the Razorbacks totaling six doubles and 19 walks.

Last year, Storms racked up an SEC-leading 11 victories inside the circle and ranked second in the conference allowing 1.16 walks per seven innings, fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.08) and seventh in ERA (1.16). She also led the team posting a 1.05 WHIP and a .225 opponent batting average.\