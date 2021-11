The two-seed Hogs took down the Lady Demons at Razorback Field in Fayetteville behind four goals in the first half.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women's soccer team continued its dominant season Friday, Nov. 12, with a 5-1 win over Northwestern State in the first round of the NCAA Soccer Tournament.

