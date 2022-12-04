Arkansas women's basketball remains unbeaten with 92-58 win over Oral Roberts

Samara Spencer celebrated her birthday with a career-high 32 points as the Razorbacks improve to 10-0 on the season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It turned out to be a pretty good birthday at Bud Walton Arena for Samara Spencer.

The Arkansas women's basketball guard celebrated her birthday by dropping a career-high 32 points, leading the Razorbacks to a 92-58 win over Oral Roberts.

With the win, the Hogs improve to 10-0 on the season.

Spencer was on fire from the field, shooting 10-for-17, including 6-for-8 from three point range.

Saylor Poffenbarger had a double-double on the day, scoring 14 points while hauling in 13 rebounds.

Chrissy Carr (15 points) and Maryam Dauda (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Arkansas was without senior guard Makayla Daniels for the game, as she was in a walking boot with something head coach Mike Neighbors called a day-to-day situation.

The Razorbacks stifled Oral Roberts defensively, holding ORU to just 30% shooting from the field and 8% from three.