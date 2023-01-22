Arkansas women's basketball falls at No. 1 South Carolina 92-46

The Razorbacks drop to 4-3 in SEC play

The Arkansas women's basketball fell at No. 1 South Carolina 92-46 Sunday in Columbia, S.C.

With the loss, the Hogs drop to 17-5 on the season and 4-3 in SEC play, while the defending champion Gamecocks stay undefeated at 20-0, including 8-0 in conference action.

Arkansas stayed close initially, including taking an early 10-9 lead on Chrissy Carr's second three-pointer of the first quarter.

But after that, South Carolina took control. The Gamecocks went on a 14-0 run that spanned the end of the first and start of the second quarters.

Dawn Staley's team controlled the second quarter as a whole, outscoring Arkansas 28-7 in the frame as the Gamecocks took a 53-24 lead into halftime before cruising the rest of the way.

Arkansas was unable to overcome a significant South Carolina advantage on the boards. The Gamecocks outrebounded the Hogs 74-17, including 32 offensive boards that led to 37 second-chance points.

Samara Spencer (15 points) and Erynn Barnum (11 points) were the two Razorbacks to score in double figures. South Carolina guard Zia Cooke led all scorers with 24 points, while Aliyah Boston posted a 13-point, 14-rebound double double.

The loss wraps up arguably the toughest two-game stretch of the season for Arkansas, which included two road games at undefeated top-five teams (No. 3 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina) in the timespan of four days. The Razorbacks fell to the Tigers 79-76 in Baton Rouge on Thursday.