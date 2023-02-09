Arkansas women's basketball falls 78-70 at Vanderbilt

Razorbacks fall to 5-6 in SEC play

A season-high scoring performance from Makayla Daniels was not enough to power Arkansas women's basketball to a win in Nashville on Thursday.

The Razorbacks fell to Vanderbilt 78-70 at Memorial Gymnasium. The loss drops Arkansas to 18-8 on the season and 5-6 in SEC play. The win for Vanderbilt marks just its second of conference play, with the Commodores improving to 2-9 during SEC action.

Makayla Daniels dropped a season-high 31 points for Arkansas, but that wasn't enough to overcome a good offensive night for Vanderbilt. The Commodores shot 48% from the field as a team, while hitting seven three-pointers, the same amount as Arkansas.

The Razorbacks held an early 5-3 lead, but after that, Vanderbilt would lead most of the way, taking a 37-32 lead into the half.

Arkansas would not regain the lead until it went ahead 47-46 with 3:48 to go in the third quarter thanks to a triple from Daniels.

But that would be the Hogs' last lead of the game, as Vanderbilt closed strongly, making five of its last six field goals and making its free throws down the stretch to pull off the upset win over Arkansas.