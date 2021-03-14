Arkansas women win indoor track and field national championship

The men finished 7th at the Randal Tyson Indoor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Death, taxes, and Arkansas track and field. The Razorback women finished what they started at the SEC Championships, taking home the NCAA National Championship Saturday, at home in the Randal Tyson Indoor facility.

It's a title defense for the women, who won in 2019, then watched as the 2020 championships were lost to COVID-19. This marks four in a row across indoor and outdoor for Lance Harter and company.

The Arkansas men, also SEC champions, used a strong Saturday performance to move in to the top-10, finishing 7th. Oregon took home the men's title.