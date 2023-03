Razorbacks will face Louisiana Tech in the opening round at Bud Walton Arena.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the fifth straight season the Arkansas women will play postseason basketball after receiving an automatic bit to the WNIT.

The Razorbacks will host Louisiana Tech on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas was the first SEC team out of the NCAA Tournament. The Hogs last played in the tournament back in 2019 where they won two games.