Arkansas women fall to South Carolina

SEC Tournament run ends in semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The SEC Tournament magic ran out for the Arkansas women's basketball team Saturday, as they fall to South Carolina, 90-64. The Razorbacks dug an early hole, and this time, there was no comeback in the cards.

Down 18-8 after the first, the Arkansas offense came alive int he second quarter, but some hot shooting from South Carolina led to a 48-29 halftime deficit. The Razorbacks had some spurts left in them, but ultimately, the number one team in the country was just too much.

Amber Ramirez and Makayla Daniels led the way for Arkansas with 18 and 16 points respectively, while Chelsea Dungee added 12, despite going just 2-11 from the field.