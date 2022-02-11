x
Razorbacks

Arkansas women crush UCA on elementary day

Hogs begins the open slate with dominant win over the Sugar Bears.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time this season the Arkansas women took the court at Bud Walton Arena, knocking off UCA 72-34`. It was the Hogs second straight win over an in-state opponent to begin the season.

Over four-thousand kids were in attendance for elementary day. Makayla Daniels had twelve first quarter points and finished with 14. 

Erynn Barnum had a game and a career high 19 points and brought home nine rebounds. One shy of her second straight double-double. Arkansas kept the Sugar Bears to single digit point totals in each of the first two quarters. 

Rylee Langerman poured in nine points shooting 50% from beyond the arc. Maryam Dauda had ten points and as a team the Razorbacks shot 42% from the field.

The Hogs will be back in action on Monday night when they host Tulsa. 

