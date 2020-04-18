Arkansas women add top grad transfer

Former All-Pac 12 guard set to join Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fresh off their best season in recent program history, the Arkansas women's basketball team just keeps going. On Saturday, grad transfer Destiny Slocum announced that she will be coming to Fayetteville to close out her college career.

Slocum began her college career at Maryland, where she was named Freshman of the Year by the WBCA. In her last two years with Oregon State, she averaged 15.2 points and 4.6 assists per game. shooting a solid 37% from deep, she should mesh perfectly with the high-flying Razorback offense.