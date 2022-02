Razorback women win eight consecutive conference indoor title, while the men win their third straight.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Razorback track and field teams continued their dominance of the SEC this weekend in College Station, with the men and winning each claiming the conference indoor crowns.

For the top-ranked Arkansas men, it marks the third straight SEC indoor title, and the 25th in program history.

SEC INDOOR CHAMPIONS



No. 1 Razorback men claim third consecutive SEC Indoor team title



25th SEC Indoor Championship in program history



For the women, it marked the program's eighth straight conference crown and the 12th overall.

Their title was highlighted by record breaking performance in the 4x400.