Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood declares for NFL Draft

Haselwood posted a team-leading 59 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns in his only season with the Razorbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One season after coming to Arkansas, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is going pro.

Haselwood announced Monday he will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haselwood was a transfer from Oklahoma, and made an immediate impact in his only season with the Hogs.

The redshirt junior from Atlanta, Ga. posted a team-high 59 receptions this season for 702 yards and three touchdowns. His 59 catches were 15 more than the next closest receiver.

Haselwood is the third wide receiver from the 2022 Razorback team who will not be with the team next year. Warren Thompson left the team earlier this past season, and Matt Landers, the team's second-leading receiver (44 catches), is out of eligibility.