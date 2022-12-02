Arkansas volleyball sweeps Utah State in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Razorbacks advance to play the winner of Oregon/Loyola Marymount on Saturday

The Razorback volleyball started its NCAA Tournament journey in Eugene, Oregon in winning fashion.

#6 Arkansas swept Utah State in its first round matchup (25-19, 25-14, 25-15) to send the Hogs to the 2nd round for the first time since 2005.

First @NCAAVolleyball tourney win since 2005 feels pretty sweep! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/qBay0gux94 — Razorback Volleyball (@RazorbackVB) December 3, 2022

Taylor Head led the way for the Razorbacks with 15 kills while Gracie Ryan had 19 assists.

With the win, Arkansas will face the winner of #3 Oregon/Loyola Marymount on Saturday in Eugene.