Arkansas volleyball sweeps Utah State in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Razorback volleyball started its NCAA Tournament journey in Eugene, Oregon in winning fashion.
#6 Arkansas swept Utah State in its first round matchup (25-19, 25-14, 25-15) to send the Hogs to the 2nd round for the first time since 2005.
Taylor Head led the way for the Razorbacks with 15 kills while Gracie Ryan had 19 assists.
With the win, Arkansas will face the winner of #3 Oregon/Loyola Marymount on Saturday in Eugene.
A win on Saturday would advance the Hogs past the 2nd round for the first time since a trip to the regional semifinals in 1998.