Blue Devils set to come to Fayetteville on November 29th.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. โ€” The SEC announced on Wednesday that the Arkansas basketball team will host Duke as a part of the inaugural SEC/ACC challenge.

The game will be played at Bud Walton Arena on November 29th. This will be the team's first meeting since the Elite 8 matchup in 2021.

The Hogs and Blue Devils have never played during the regular season. This game is a rematch of the 1994 National Championship game won by the Razorbacks.

Arkansas. Duke. Bud Walton Arena.



Nothing else needs to be said. pic.twitter.com/UioAXF7slf — Arkansas Razorbacks Menโ€™s Basketball ๐Ÿ— (@RazorbackMBB) June 28, 2023