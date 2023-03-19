Arkansas to face UConn in Sweet 16 on Thursday

The Razorbacks and Huskies will tip off at 6:15 p.m. in Las Vegas with the broadcast on CBS.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks' Sweet 16 matchup in the desert is all set.

No. 8-seed Arkansas will face No. 4-seed UConn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, with the game tipping off at 6:15 pm central on CBS.

Kevin Harlan will handle the play-by-play call, joined by analysts Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy and reporter Lauren Shehadi.

Eric Musselman is leading the Razorbacks to their third straight Sweet 16 after making it to the Elite Eight the previous two seasons. The only previous time Arkansas reached three consecutive Sweet 16s came under Nolan Richardson, when the Hogs' went to four in a row from 1993 to 1996.

Arkansas defeated No. 9-seed Illinois 73-63 in the first round on Thursday before stunning No. 1-seed and reigning national champion Kansas 72-71 on Saturday in Des Moines.

Arkansas' W over Kansas feels like a movie 🔥 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/47YPoAPH23 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2023

That victory marked the Hogs' second victory over a No. 1 seed in as many seasons after Arkansas defeated top overall seed Gonzaga 74-68 last season.

As for the Huskies, they will be appearing in the Sweet 16 for the first time since their national championship season in 2014. Dan Hurley's team is 27-8 on the season and defeated No. 13-seed Iona 87-63 before dispatching of No. 5-seed St. Mary's 70-55 on Sunday.

Arkansas and UConn have four previous meetings in their history. The Razorbacks are 1-3 all-time against the Huskies but won the most recent meeting 102-67 at the PK80 in 2017. The only meeting in March came in 1997 when UConn defeated Arkansas in the 3rd place game of the NIT.