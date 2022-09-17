Arkansas takes down Petrino's Bears; improves to 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — #10 Arkansas took down Bobby Petrino and Missouri State, 38-27 improving to 3-0 for the second consecutive season. It was the first game the Razorbacks played in Fayetteville ranked in the top ten since 2012.
It was also the first time Petrino coached a game in Fayetteville since the spring of 2011.
Arkansas erased a 17 point deficit and a ten point fourth quarter deficit to get the win. Rocket Sanders had two touchdowns in the win with 167 rushing yards.
KJ Jefferson went 19-31 with 385 passing yards, while Matt Landers reeled in 123 yards.
1ST QUARTER:
Zach Williams recorded his first sack with the Hogs.
Arkansas had a sloppy start on offense going three and out on the first possession, and then KJ Jefferson fumbling the football on the second.
Missouri State controlled the football for 10:40 in the first quarter. Jacardia Wright gave the Bears a 7-0 lead with a touchdown run.
The Hogs would drive right down the field thanks to a 67-yard completion from Jefferson to Ketron Jackson. On the next play Rocket Sanders would lose the ball on the one yard line and Missouri State recovered.
2ND QUARTER:
The Bears started with the ball and drove right down the field. The Hogs defense stalled in the red zone, and Missouri State settled for a field goal, giving them a 10-0 lead.
The Bears would strike again on their next drive. QB Jason Shelley with a 24-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0 Missouri State. You could hear a pin drop at Razorback Stadium.
The offense would finally respond. Jefferson led an eight play 75-yard drive that ended with a Sanders touchdown. It was his third score in the last three weeks.
The Hogs would get the ball back with 1:17 left in the half and strike right now. Jefferson found Matt Landers for a 47-yard gain and on the next play hit Jadon Haselwood for a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Arkansas trailed 17-14 at halftime.
3RD QUARTER:
With 5:36 left in the quarter Cam Little hit a 27-yard field goal to tie the game at 17.
Missouri State went for it on 4th and 2 in Arkansas territory and Shelley hit Ty Scott for a 47-yard touchdown. The Bears were back on top, 24-17.
4TH QUARTER:
Missouri State would add a 31-yard field goal to push the lead back to ten.
Arkansas would score on the next drive when Sanders took a shovel pass 74-yards for a touch.
After the next Bears drive, Bryce Stephens returned the punt for a touchdown and Arkansas just like that had a 31-27 lead.
Jefferson would seal the deal with a one yard touchdown run to put Arkansas up 38-27.
The Hogs are back in action next Saturday to take on #24 Texas A&M in Dallas.