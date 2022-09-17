Arkansas takes down Petrino's Bears; improves to 3-0

Hogs erase 17 points deficit; move to 3-0 for the second consecutive season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — #10 Arkansas took down Bobby Petrino and Missouri State, 38-27 improving to 3-0 for the second consecutive season. It was the first game the Razorbacks played in Fayetteville ranked in the top ten since 2012.

It was also the first time Petrino coached a game in Fayetteville since the spring of 2011.

Arkansas erased a 17 point deficit and a ten point fourth quarter deficit to get the win. Rocket Sanders had two touchdowns in the win with 167 rushing yards.

KJ Jefferson went 19-31 with 385 passing yards, while Matt Landers reeled in 123 yards.

1ST QUARTER:

Zach Williams recorded his first sack with the Hogs.

Arkansas had a sloppy start on offense going three and out on the first possession, and then KJ Jefferson fumbling the football on the second.

Missouri State controlled the football for 10:40 in the first quarter. Jacardia Wright gave the Bears a 7-0 lead with a touchdown run.

The Hogs would drive right down the field thanks to a 67-yard completion from Jefferson to Ketron Jackson. On the next play Rocket Sanders would lose the ball on the one yard line and Missouri State recovered.

2ND QUARTER:

The Bears started with the ball and drove right down the field. The Hogs defense stalled in the red zone, and Missouri State settled for a field goal, giving them a 10-0 lead.

The Bears would strike again on their next drive. QB Jason Shelley with a 24-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0 Missouri State. You could hear a pin drop at Razorback Stadium.

The offense would finally respond. Jefferson led an eight play 75-yard drive that ended with a Sanders touchdown. It was his third score in the last three weeks.

The Hogs would get the ball back with 1:17 left in the half and strike right now. Jefferson found Matt Landers for a 47-yard gain and on the next play hit Jadon Haselwood for a 38-yard touchdown pass.

Arkansas trailed 17-14 at halftime.

Pitch and catch pic.twitter.com/wl4ZRPKaAf — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 18, 2022

3RD QUARTER:

With 5:36 left in the quarter Cam Little hit a 27-yard field goal to tie the game at 17.

Missouri State went for it on 4th and 2 in Arkansas territory and Shelley hit Ty Scott for a 47-yard touchdown. The Bears were back on top, 24-17.

4TH QUARTER:

Missouri State would add a 31-yard field goal to push the lead back to ten.

Arkansas would score on the next drive when Sanders took a shovel pass 74-yards for a touch.

After the next Bears drive, Bryce Stephens returned the punt for a touchdown and Arkansas just like that had a 31-27 lead.

Jefferson would seal the deal with a one yard touchdown run to put Arkansas up 38-27.

The Hogs are back in action next Saturday to take on #24 Texas A&M in Dallas.