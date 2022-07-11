Arkansas takes down North Dakota State on opening night

#10 Hogs begin 2022-2023 season with the dominant victory over Bison

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #10 Arkansas basketball season opened the 2022-2023 season in the win column. The Hogs took down North Dakota State, 76-58 behind 22 points from Ricky Council.

Trevon Brazile provided 21 points and twelve rebounds in his Arkansas debut. It was his first career double-double. Returning star Devo Davis had 18 points in the win.

He did this in a game. Against actual defenders. pic.twitter.com/G9mFWqbpJK — 7PM ON SEC NETWORK + 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 8, 2022

The Hogs forced nine turnovers into the first half accounting for 13 of the team's 36 points. The Razorbacks took an eight point lead into the break.

Arkansas never trailed in the game. The team led by as many as 19 points in the second half, shooting 48% from the field. The defense held the Bison to just 33% shooting.