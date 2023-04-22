Arkansas Swept in Athens

Georgia hits two home runs in 9th inning, earns 9-8 walk-off victory over Arkansas.

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia (23-17, 7-11 SEC) scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to overcome a four-run deficit and walk off No. 5 Arkansas (30-10, 11-7 SEC), 9-8, to complete the series sweep on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field.

It marks the first time that the Hogs have been swept in an SEC series since 2018 at Mississippi State.

Caleb Cali hit two homers and drove in a team-leading five runs in Saturday’s ballgame. The Razorback third baseman finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored to raise his season slash line to .304/.404/.576.

Arkansas catcher Hudson Polk also homered, swatting a solo blast for his second long ball of the season. The Hogs collected seven hits, including three home runs, on Saturday afternoon, led by Cali’s team-high three base knocks.

On the mound, Hagen Smith started and spun five innings of two-run ball. The left-hander matched his season high with eight strikeouts while allowing three hits and issuing three walks.

Smith departed the game in line for the win, but the Razorback bullpen could not slow the Bulldog offense. Georgia scored seven runs against Arkansas relievers, including the game-tying grand slam and walk-off solo homer in the ninth.