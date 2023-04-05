Arkansas sweeps SEC men's and women's outdoor track and field titles

The Razorbacks add the 22nd SEC title on the men's side and 10th conference championship on the women's side.

Just a few months after sweeping the SEC indoor track and field titles, the Razorbacks accomplished the same feat outdoors in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Arkansas brought home outdoor conference title No. 22 on the men's side and No. 10 on the women's side. For the men, it marks their third consecutive SEC outdoor championship.

On the men's side, the Razorbacks finished with 149 points, well ahead of second-place LSU with 89 points.

Jordan West won gold in the shot put and Wayne Pinnock won in the long jump on Friday to get the Razorbacks going.

Rojé Stona took the first gold on Saturday for the Hogs, becoming the first Razorback to win the discus at the SEC Championships, setting a meet record 225-2 (68.64) in the process.

Jaydon Hibbert set a collegiate mark in the triple jump, posting a 58-7.5 (17.87) which also set a world U-20 record.

Ayden Owens-Delerme, the NCAA champion in the decathlon, took first place in the 400-meter hurdles in just his third race in the event. On top of the win, Owens-Delerme broke the 18-year-old meet record with a time 48.26. That time is No. 12 all-time on the collegiate list.

On the women's side, the performance was highlighted by Britton Wilson breaking the collegiate 400 meter record for the second straight night. After breaking the record in qualifying on Friday, she set another record Saturday in the final, with her time of 49.13 the 4th best U.S. mark of all time.

Wilson added a second title in the 400-meter hurdles, as her time of 53.28 broke a facility record that she had previously set in prelims.

Sydney Thorvaldson got the Hogs' started on Thursday with their first win, taking home first in the 10k.