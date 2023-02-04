Arkansas survives scare at South Carolina with 65-63 victory

The Razorbacks pick up their first road victory of the season in Columbia.

It didn't come easily for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks have their first road win of the season.

The Hogs pulled out a 65-63 win at South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia.

A 13-point second-half lead evaporated as the Gamecocks took a late lead one-point lead. Anthony Black's basket with 1:21 left put Arkansas up for good, with South Carolina's Josh Gray missing a three-point attempt at the buzzer.

Arkansas has now won four straight SEC games, improving to 5-5 in SEC play. The Hogs are now 16-7 overall.

Arkansas scored the first basket of the game on a Ricky Council IV mid-range jumper, but South Carolina held early leads at 7-6 and 9-8.

After that, the Hogs ripped off a 14-2 run capped by another Council jumper to grab its first double-digit game lead at 23-12.

Arkansas went into the halftime break with a 36-27 lead, led in scoring by Jalen Graham's 12 first-half points off the bench. Devo Davis continued his hot shooting by knocking down two threes in the opening 20 minutes.

The Hogs held South Carolina to just 33% in the first half but rebounding continued to cause issues for Arkansas, with the Gamecocks pulling down eight offensive boards in the frame.

Arkansas remained in control for about the first 11 minutes of the second half, but a three-minute scoring drought allowed the Gamecocks to pull back within four, 58-54 with 7:15 to go.

South Carolina then pulled within one when Meechie Johnson drilled his fifth three-pointer of the game, giving him 20 points for the game, and making it a 58-57 ballgame with 5:09 left. The Gamecocks would then retake the lead for the first time since the first half on two free throws from Josh Gray with 4:03 to go.

The free throws capped off a 10-0 run for South Carolina while Arkansas went through a six-and-a-half-minute scoring drought.

The Hogs, however, regained the lead on buckets from Council and Anthony Black to go up 64-63.

Davis had a chance to increase the Arkansas lead but missed the front end of a one-and-one with 24 seconds left to give South Carolina a chance at the final shot.

South Carolina missed, Anthony Black picked up the rebound and was sent to the free-throw line. He made the first free throw, but missed the second, giving South Carolina another chance with 2.2 seconds left.