Arkansas Suffers Worst Loss Of Season In Rout At Tennessee

Hogs shoot just 31 percent as they lose sixth contest in last eight tries

KNOXVILLE, TN (KFSM) – Arkansas had hung with everyone they’ve faced in Eric Musselman’s first season. Despite having a short bench, the Razorbacks found a way to compete. But Tuesday night was a much different story.

Tennessee used the foul line and turnovers to build an early double digit lead and then they ran away with a 82-61 win, handing the Hogs a third straight loss. Arkansas has now lost six of their last eight games, but the first by more than seven points.

Midway through the second half, it was clear Musselman was going to let Mason Jones and others sit for the remainder of the game. Whether it was to save their legs for the final stretch of the regular season or to send a message, that part is unclear.

Jones, who entered the game as the SEC’s leading scorer, had just nine points and went 1-of-10 from the field. Jimmy Whitt Jr. led the Hogs with 19 points while Reggie Chaney added 10 points and six rebounds.