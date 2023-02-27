Arkansas softball's Chenise Delce named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

Delce earns the honor for the third time after a 4-0 week that included two wins over No. 19 Arizona

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the third time in her career, Arkansas softball's Chenise Delce is the SEC Pitcher of the Week.

The redshirt senior picked up the honor Monday, split with Georgia's Madison Kerpics, after putting together a 4-0 week at the Razorback Invitational. Two of those four wins came against a ranked Arizona team that sits at No. 19 in the latest D1Softball rankings. She has three top-25 wins on the season as part of her 7-1 start to the year.

Delce dominated opposing batters all week, posting a .076 ERA and limiting opponents to a .127 batting average with 25 strikeouts.

Those performances included a seven-inning complete game with 12 strikeouts Thursday night against Drake, and then a five-inning shutout of that same Drake team in Sunday's finale.