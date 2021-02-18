x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Razorbacks

Arkansas Softball to Play This Weekend at Cowgirl Classic

Hogs find replacement for Maverick Classic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — This weekend the #25 Razorbacks softball team will play at the Cowgirl Classic hosted by McNeese in Lake Charles, La. This is in replacement for the canceled Maverick Classic in Arlington.

The Razorbacks play four total games at the event, with a doubleheader each day. A noon first pitch against Louisiana Tech on Saturday kicks off the event, with the second game of the day at 2:30 p.m. against McNeese. On Sunday, Arkansas takes on the Lady Techsters at 10 a.m. before wrapping up the weekend against the Cowgirls at 12:30 p.m. 

ARKANSAS’ COWGIRL CLASSIC SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb. 20 – Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech, 12 p.m. – Live Stats
Saturday, Feb. 20 – Arkansas at McNeese, 2:30 p.m. – Live Stats
Sunday, Feb. 21 – Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech, 10 a.m. – Live Stats
Sunday, Feb. 22 – Arkansas at McNeese, 12:30 p.m. – Live Stats

RELATED: Softball’s Four Maverick Classic Games Canceled

RELATED: 3 Razorbacks Selected to Preseason All-SEC Team