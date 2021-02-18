Arkansas Softball to Play This Weekend at Cowgirl Classic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — This weekend the #25 Razorbacks softball team will play at the Cowgirl Classic hosted by McNeese in Lake Charles, La. This is in replacement for the canceled Maverick Classic in Arlington.

The Razorbacks play four total games at the event, with a doubleheader each day. A noon first pitch against Louisiana Tech on Saturday kicks off the event, with the second game of the day at 2:30 p.m. against McNeese. On Sunday, Arkansas takes on the Lady Techsters at 10 a.m. before wrapping up the weekend against the Cowgirls at 12:30 p.m.