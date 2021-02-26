x
Razorbacks

Arkansas softball sweeps doubleheader

Hogs open Razorback Invitational with pair of wins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — #24 Arkansas softball opened the Razorback Invitational with a doubleheader sweep of North Dakota State.

Linnie Malin hit her team leading fifth home run in the first inning of game one to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead. Freshman Hannah Gammill would follow with a long fly of her own.

Hannah Storms pitched four shutout innings as Arkansas cruised to a 9-0 victory.

Braxton Burnside got Arkansas on the board in game two with a two run home run. Danielle Gibson would break the game open with a two run triple.

Mary Haff threw a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits. Arkansas won game two 5-0. 

Arkansas plays Texas Tech and Southeast Missouri State on Friday. 

