Arkansas softball sweeps doubleheader

Hogs open Razorback Invitational with pair of wins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — #24 Arkansas softball opened the Razorback Invitational with a doubleheader sweep of North Dakota State.

Linnie Malin hit her team leading fifth home run in the first inning of game one to give the Razorbacks a 3-0 lead. Freshman Hannah Gammill would follow with a long fly of her own.

Hannah Storms pitched four shutout innings as Arkansas cruised to a 9-0 victory.

Behind 11 hits, two homers, and Autumn Storms and Jenna Bloom allowing just two Bison hits, the Hogs take the Bogle Park opener in run-rule fashion!#WPS🐗 pic.twitter.com/dhccUWNuqO — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 25, 2021

Braxton Burnside got Arkansas on the board in game two with a two run home run. Danielle Gibson would break the game open with a two run triple.

Mary Haff threw a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits. Arkansas won game two 5-0.