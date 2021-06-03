Arkansas softball hits program record win streak

#20 Razorbacks have won 14 in a row

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday the #20 Arkansas softball team set a program record with their 14th win in a row. The Hogs knocked off Kansas and Northwestern State in a doubleheader.

The Razorbacks are now 4-0 at the Woo Pig Classic.

In game one against Kansas with the scored tied at three Braxton Burnside hit her 10th home run of the season. Mary Haff pitched 3.2 one hit innings of relief. Arkansas won 8-3.

B5 | Arkansas 5, Kansas 3



𝗛𝗢𝗚𝗦 𝗛𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗗@braxtonburnside's 9⃣th jack of the year gives us a two run lead 💣



📺 https://t.co/AGEOWLdiUK pic.twitter.com/wb2oYzfiP8 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 5, 2021

Game two saw Northwestern State jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Arkansas would respond with six runs of their own, including another Burnside home run.