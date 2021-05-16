Arkansas softball gets 6-seed, will host NCAA Regional

Razorbacks start NCAA Tournament play Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The historic Arkansas softball season is on to the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks learned Sunday night that they would be hosting a Regional at Bogle Park, as the #6 overall seed in the tournament.

They'll start with Manhattan, and the region also features South Dakota State and Stanford. Things get going at Bogle Park Friday at 12pm.

The Razorbacks were upset by Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the NCAA , but that was a mere blip. Arkansas won the program's first ever SEC regular season title, and took home a plethora of hardware, with Courtney Deifel named the SEC Coach of the Year. Five SEC teams got top-8 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.