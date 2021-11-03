Arkansas Softball Announces 2022 Schedule and Season Tickets

Hogs begin the season on February 10th

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has announced the complete schedule for the 2022 softball season. The Razorbacks are slated to play 55 total games in the regular season with 31 being played at home inside Bogle Park.

Fans can purchase season ticket packages in the Chairback or Berm sections by visiting ArkansasRazorbacks.com or calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151.

After opening the season at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge (Feb. 10-14) against a still to be determined schedule, Arkansas hosts its home opener at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, against Wichita State. Later that week, the team plays five games as it hosts the Razorback Invitational (Feb. 18-20) to begin a stretch of three consecutive weekends playing home non-conference tournaments. Illinois, Wichita State, Western Illinois and Longwood make up the tournament field.

Arkansas welcomes Louisville at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, in a standalone game before hosting the Wooo Pig Classic (Feb. 25-27) later that weekend. Arkansas will play Nebraska and Southeast Missouri twice with a single game against Kansas. The Hogs play in-state foe Central Arkansas at Bogle Park for the first of a home-and-home series at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 1. Arkansas wraps up the weekend by hosting the Razorback Rumble (March 3-6) playing two games against Missouri State, Kennesaw State and Kansas City.

The Razorbacks hit the road traveling to Virginia for a single game against Liberty on Thursday, March 10 before playing five games at the JMU Dukes Invitational (March 11-13) in Harrisonburg, Va. Arkansas will play Maryland and Lehigh twice and host James Madison once.

Arkansas dives into SEC play the following weekend on the road at Tennessee (March 18-20) before hosting its first SEC series against LSU (March 26-28). After a road series at Ole Miss (April 1-3), the Hogs travel to Conway to complete the home-and-home midweek series against Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

The Hogs round out conference play hosting Auburn (April 8-10), Kentucky (April 15-17) and South Carolina (April 29-May 1) and traveling to Florida (April 22-24) and Texas A&M (May 6-8).