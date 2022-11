The Hogs season comes to a close in the Elite 8 for a second straight season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the second straight season the Arkansas soccer season came to an end in the Elite 8, falling to Florida State 1-0.

Battled but came up short. Thank you for your support all season.



Wooo Pig 🫶🐗 pic.twitter.com/pZTHv446di — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) November 27, 2022

After a scoreless first half the Seminoles scored on an own goal with 37 minutes to play in the match.

Grace Barbara made seven saves in the loss. The Razorback offense had five shots on goal.

Playmaker Jenna Nighswonger (@misskickfc) is having a night and finally puts Florida State up ‼️



pic.twitter.com/xSG76hC9UY — Women’s Premier Soccer League (@WPSL) November 26, 2022