#6 Hogs fall to #11 Santa Clara in Sweet 16

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — On Wednesday night #6 Arkansas soccer fell to #11 Santa Clara, 2-0 in the Sweet 16. The Razorbacks were looking to advance to their first Elite 8 in program history.

The game started an hour and a half late due to a lightning delay in North Carolina.

The Broncos would strike first with 17 minutes to play in the first half. Santa Clara controlled most of the possession early on.

Santa Clara would get one more in the second half to end the Razorbacks season.