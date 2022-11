FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas soccer team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in program history.

The Hogs were named a three seed where they will host Missouri State on Friday.

On Tuesday, Arkansas was upset by Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament in penalty kicks. Last November, the Razorbacks made their deepest postseason run in program history falling to Rutgers in the Elite 8.