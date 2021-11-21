Arkansas soccer advances to first Elite 8

Hogs down Notre Dame in Sweet 16 making program history

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in program history the Arkansas soccer team is off to the Elite 8. The Hogs knocked off Notre Dame, 3-2 Sunday night in the Sweet 16 from Razorback Field.

Taylor Malham broke the ice but the Fighting Irish would tie things up and it was 1-1 headed into halftime.

Parker Goins would give Arkansas a second half lead, but Notre Dame would once again equalize things with under 30 minutes to play.