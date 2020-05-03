Arkansas rolls Auburn in SEC Tournament

Dungee and Tolefree lead way as Razorbacks advance

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Four minutes into the first quarter, Auburn lead Arkansas 8-0. Then, Alexis Tolefree hit a three, and that was pretty much that. The senior guard erupted for 30 points, 20 in the first half, as Arkansas took down Auburn 90-68 to advance in the SEC Tournament.

Chelsea Dungee wasn't far behind, scoring 23 points and going 5-8 from distance. No other Razorbacks were in double figures, but nine different players contributed points for the Hogs. Daniels chipped in five assists to go along with her five points, and Doumbia filled up the stat sheet, with five points, six rebounds, and four assists. In total, Arkanas knocked down 17 threes, setting a new SEC Tournament record.