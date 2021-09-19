Razorback soccer shuts out UT-Martin 4-0 for sixth straight win

Arkansas scored a pair of goals in each half to end non-conference play on high note

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On a warm day at Razorback Field, the Arkansas soccer team brought the heat on offense against Tennessee-Martin.

The Razorbacks put four goals in the Skyhawks net en route to a 4-0 shutout victory to conclude non-conference play. With the win, Arkansas moves its win streak to six in a row, which includes a 3-1 win over Tennessee in its SEC opener on Friday.

Arkansas struck twice in each half, but its first score came in an unexpected manner.

In the 13th minute, Jessica De Fillipo sent in an in-swinging cross from the left wing intended for Ava Tankersley. Tankersley couldn't get her head on the ball in the center of the box, and the ball went just over both her head and the hand of UT-Martin goalkeeper Erica Myers, before trickling into the open net to open the scoring.

Two games, two goals this weekend for @Jesstheflip. pic.twitter.com/grayq0Ztme — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) September 19, 2021

Arkansas' second goal however, was all down to good teamwork from the Hogs.

In the 26th minute, Haley VanFossen sent a long ball over the top of the defense to Sophia Aragon down the right side. Aragon took a few touches, and sent a low cross across the face of goal. The ball was just a bit behind Anna Podojil, and she did well to let it run between her legs, with Parker Goins sliding in behind her to slot home and make it 2-0 Arkansas.

33 ➡️ 21 for No. 2. pic.twitter.com/l6DUgRITt4 — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) September 19, 2021

The Hogs took the two goal lead in to the halftime break, and doubled that lead by the full-time whistle.

Arkansas added its third goal in the 62nd minute.

Brooke Roberts was fighting for the ball in the Hogs' attacking third, when the ball ricocheted off of her and a defender and fell right to Cora Duininck on the left side of the box. Duininck wasted no time, and fired a first time shot to the far post with her right foot. UT-Martin's Myers got a hand to the ball, but not enough to prevent it from tucking inside the right post to make it 3-0 Arkansas.

The Razorbacks added the exclamation point in the 72nd minute via Tankersley.

However, De Fillipo did more than her fair share to earn the assist. She made a couple of nice cuts to make two defenders miss on the right side of the box. Then with Myers sliding out of her spot, De Fillipo just got a foot in time on the ball to slide it to a wide open Tankersley to calmly finish from point-blank range.

Jess brings it in and Ava hammers home. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Zbaq9fnZ6D — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) September 19, 2021

Arkansas now sits at 6-2 on the season as it heads into its first week of the season with two SEC games on the slate.