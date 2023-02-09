Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins to miss 2023 season, undergo Tommy John surgery

An MRI confirmed Wednesday the junior out of Roland, Okla. suffered a torn UCL.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just one week before the season opener, the Diamond Hogs received terrible injury news Thursday.

Junior pitcher Jaxon Wiggins will miss the 2023 season, undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow.

Wiggins underwent an MRI on Wednesday that confirmed the tear. His surgery will be performed by the head team physician of the Texas Rangers, Dr. Keith Meister.

The Roland, Okla. native was poised for a breakout season and figured to be a critical piece of what head coach Dave Van Horn called in January the deepest pitching staff he'd ever had.

Wiggins started in 15 of his 17 appearances last season, posting a 6-3 record with a 6.55 ERA. He registered 82 strikeouts and had a .253 batting average against.

“We feel bad for Jaxon,” Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn said. “He worked incredibly hard over the offseason and was prepared to lead our rotation. While we are certainly disappointed that he won’t be able to see the results of his hard work on the mound this season, our priority is his health and recovery.”

It marks the second consecutive season that the Razorbacks have suffered a blow to the rotation just before the season.

Last season, it was projected Friday night starter Peyton Pallette who suffered a torn UCL and needed to undergo Tommy John surgery. Pallette was drafted in the second round this past spring by the Chicago White Sox.