Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins taken 68th overall by Chicago Cubs in MLB Draft

SEATTLE — Arkansas pitcher and Roland native Jaxon Wiggins was taken with the 68th overall selection in the MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. Wiggins was the first Razorback taken in the draft.

Wiggins joins Greenwood native and former Arkansas teammate Connor Noland who was taken by the Cubs in the 2022 draft.

The right handed pitcher missed the entire 2023 season after underdoing Tommy John Surgery in February. Wiggins still posses an arm with tons of potential and a fastball that can hit triple digits.

The 68th pick goes with a slot value of $1.1 million dollars. Arkansas has now had a player taken in the first three rounds of the draft 14 years in a row.