Arkansas picks up commitment from transfer WR Tyrone Broden

At 6-foot-7, the former Bowling Green wideout is tied for the tallest receiver in FBS.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks' receiving room just got a lot taller.

Arkansas landed a commitment from former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyron Broden on Sunday. Broden made his announcement via Twitter.

HOGS WASGOOD?!🔴🐗

We Run The South! pic.twitter.com/PowXIaUc5w — 𝐓𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐧 (@TyroneBroden) January 15, 2023

At 6-foot-7, Broden is a massive new target for KJ Jefferson. In fact, Bowling Green's website notes that Broden is tied for the tallest receiver in the country.

The Detroit, Mich. native played in all 13 games this past season for Bowling Green, hauling in 32 receptions for 506 yards and 7 TDs.

In 2021, Broden played in 11 games, registering 36 catches for 596 yards and 5 TDs.

Broden's addition marks the second straight year the Hogs have added a transfer receiver from the Mid-American Conference (MAC), after Arkansas added Matt Landers from Toledo last offseason.

Arkansas has now landed three receivers in the portal this cycle: Broden, Andrew Armstrong (6-5, Texas A&M-Commerce) and Isaac TeSlaa (6-4, Hillsdale College.)