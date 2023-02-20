Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner earns SEC Player of the Week honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After just one weekend as a Diamond Hog, Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner is already picking up conference honors.
The Creighton transfer earned SEC Player of the Week honors Monday after a terrific Razorback debut at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington.
Wegner hit .545 over the weekend, going 6-for-11 with two home runs, four extra base hits and 8 RBI. His performance helped lead Arkansas to a 2-1 record in Arlington, with a 3-2 win over Texas and a 18-1 victory over No. 9 Oklahoma State.
The senior had a particularly big day in the blowout win over the Cowboys, going 2-for-4 with a home run, triple and 5 RBI.
Arkansas is back in action on Tuesday when it hosts Grambling at Baum-Walker Stadium for the Razorbacks' home opener. First pitch is at 3 pm on SEC Network+.