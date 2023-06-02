Arkansas opens Fayetteville Regional with 13-6 win over Santa Clara

Five-run fourth and sixth innings propel the Diamond Hogs to a win in their NCAA Tournament opener at Baum-Walker Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In front of a season-high 11,078 fans at Baum-Walker Stadium for its NCAA Tournament opener, No. 3 national seed Arkansas found itself without a hit and trailing by two runs to Santa Clara in the fourth inning.

The Diamond Hogs though quickly overcame their slow start, plating five runs in the fourth, and five more runs in the sixth, propelling the team to a 13-6 win in the Fayetteville Regional opener.

The win advances Arkansas to Saturday night's winners' bracket game, which will take place at 8 p.m. against the winner of Arizona-TCU.

Patience at the plate was the name of the game for Arkansas (42-16), drawing 11 walks from the Santa Clara (35-19) pitching staff. Those walks helped the Razorbacks claw back in the game, as six of their ten hits came with runners on base.

The game marked the first home regional for Arkansas since 2021, after the team was on the road in Stillwater and Chapel Hill in its run to Omaha last season.

The victory also marks the Hogs' 31st win at Baum-Walker Stadium this season, with Dave Van Horn's squad improving to 31-4 at home this season.

How it Happened

The Broncos started off about as well as they could've hoped for, plating two runs in their first time up to bat.

After Hollan forced a fly out from the leadoff batter JonJon Berring, the Broncos produced three straight hits. The third was a 2-RBI single to left from Efrain Manzo that gave Santa Clara an early 2-0 advantage.

Hollan got out of the inning without any more damage, forcing two more fly outs to conclude the 21-pitch first inning.

Dave Van Horn pulled Hollan earlier than most would've expected. Will McEntire replaced the junior lefty after just 49 pitches, with Hollan allowing two earned runs on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Arkansas' first big opportunity on offense came in the third inning.

After John Bolton was hit by a pitch with one, a Tavian Josenberger grounder into a fielders' choice was followed by walks to Peyton Holt and Kendall Diggs to load the bases.

Santa Clara starter Cole Kitchen was struggling to find the strike zone, throwing 10 balls in a stretch of 11 pitches, but a Brady Slavens ground out to first on a 2-0 pitch ended the threat for the Hogs.

The Broncos threatened to add a run the following inning. Santa Clara put runners on second and first with two outs. A hard-hit ball up the middle from Berring looked like it might score a run, but Peyton Holt made a phenomenal leaping grab at second to keep a run off the board.

Kitchen saw his day end in the bottom of the fourth after a leadoff walk to Caleb Cali. Kitchen didn't allow a run in 3.0+ innings but did walk four Razorbacks on 59 pitches.

Arkansas took advantage of Kitchen's exit, putting up a crooked number against reliever Skylar Hales.

Jared Wegner produced Arkansas' first hit of the game, slicing a one-out single to right to put two runners on base.

The bottom of the Hogs' lineup then continued its' recent hot stretch. Parker Rowland's bloop single to right scored Cali to put Arkansas on the board. John Bolton followed with a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game at 2-2.

A single to right from Josenberger and a walk to Holt loaded the bases for Kendall Diggs with two outs.

Arkansas' best clutch hitter came through yet again in a big moment, clearing the bases with a 3-RBI single to center that gave the Hogs their first lead of the game at 5-2.

Santa Clara pulled a run back in the fifth thanks to consecutive doubles from Manzo and Coleman Brigman.

The Hogs, however, would regain some cushion in the sixth thanks to Josenberger. The center fielder launched a two-run opposite field home run over the wall in right field, doubling the Hogs' lead to a 7-3 advantage.

Arkansas added three more runs in the inning, drawing back-to-back-to-back bases loaded walks on Santa Clara reliever Blake Hammond before he exited the game.

The Razorbacks weren't done scoring though. Cali made his first hit of the day a loud one, launching a three-run homer to left to give Arkansas a 13-3 lead.