Arkansas men's track and field wins SEC Outdoor Championship

The Razorback women finished in 2nd place

The Arkansas men's track and field team is the SEC champion.

The Razorbacks completed the triple crown (cross country, indoor, outdoor) after defending their SEC title this weekend in Oxford, Miss.

Arkansas finished ahead of second place Alabama as the only two teams to earn more than 100 points.

Wooo Pig Sooie

On the women's side, the Hogs came in second place thanks to a great meet from Britton Wilson, becoming the first to win the 400 meters and 400 meter hurdles at the same SEC Championships.

Top-3 finishers in the Women's 400 Meters at the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships all went under 50.75, led by Britton Wilson of Arkansas.



Britton Wilson, 50.05

Charokee Young, 50.45

Alexis Holmes, 50.74