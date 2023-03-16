How to watch the Arkansas March Madness game this Saturday

Here's where to go for the Saturday, March 18 game as the Arkansas Razorbacks take on Kansas in round two of March Madness.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Kansas will meet on Saturday afternoon at 4:15 on CBS (Channel 5). It is the first meeting between the two programs since 2005.

The Hogs knocked off Illinois on Thursday, while the Jayhawks took care of Howard. Kansas is the number one seed in the West Region and the defending national champions.

Razorbacks extended their stay at the big dance with a 73-63 win over the No. 9 seed Illini in Des Moines. Arkansas advanced to the Round of 32 for the third straight season under Eric Musselman, with the Hogs coming off back-to-back trips to the Elite 8.

Important note: The Duke vs. Tennessee game plays on Channel 5 leading into the Razorback game. If the Duke vs. Tennessee game runs over on Channel 5, the Arkansas vs. Kansas game will start on TRUTV and switch back to Channel 5 at the conclusion of the Duke vs. Tennessee game.

Because CBS has an obligation for national coverage of the NCAA tournament, there can't be a local option to pull out of the Duke game early.

Arkansas' second-round matchup with Kansas will tip at 4:15 p.m. CT and air on CBS.



Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (reporter) will have the call. pic.twitter.com/DA0YlBBHb1 — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) March 17, 2023

Kansas, the defending national champions, defeated No. 16 seed Howard 96-68 in their opener Thursday. The winner between the Hogs and Jayhawks will advance to the Sweet 16 in Las Vegas.