Arkansas softball lands transfer Cylie Halvorson

2021 Summit League Player of the Year joins Razorback softball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has announced the signing of Cylie Halvorson to the roster for 2023. Halvorson, who was named the 2021 Summit League Player of the Year, joins infielder/utility player Kristina Foreman from Duke as the newest Razorbacks.

“We are excited to add Cylie to our program,” said Deifel. “She is a dynamic bat and leader that will be a huge addition to our program. We have had the privilege of competing against Cylie in Bogle Park, and we can say from our experience that she will keep our fans on the Berm very busy.”

The infielder/utility player arrives to the program from South Dakota State with two years of eligibility remaining. The Sioux Falls, S.D., product guided the Jackrabbits to back-to-back Summit League Regular Season and Tournament Championships in 2021-22. Halvorson played in 127 career games with 126 starts, hitting .342 with 40 home runs, 124 RBI, 139 hits and 87 runs scored since 2020.

No stranger to the postseason, Halvorson has played in two consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including in the 2021 Fayetteville Regional at Bogle Park.

“I’ve always known Arkansas was a special place since the first time I played in Fayetteville in 2020,” said Halvorson. “From the people to the facilities, Arkansas is a place for champions. I’m going to be in a setting where I’m surrounded by great people who challenge and push me to my full potential every day both on and off the field.”

As a sophomore in 2022, Halvorson pieced together yet another illustrious season, hitting .311 and leading the Jackrabbits with 20 home runs. Halvorson also paced the Summit League champions in RBI with 46, total bases with 121 and slugging percentage (.684) while ranking second in hits (55) and runs scored (41). Additionally, the slugger led the conference in home runs and total bases. Halvorson also collected her second consecutive All-Summit League First Team distinction.

Earning herself Summit League Player of the Year and NFCA All-Region Second Team honors in 2021, Halvorson filed a monstrous season at the plate. In 51 games, Halvorson hit .352 with 19 home runs, 59 RBI, 58 hits, 33 runs scored while recording a .770 slugging percentage and .419 on base percentage. Halvorson recorded at least one hit in 38 of 51 games while closing the season on a six-game hit streak, including a knock in all three of South Dakota State’s NCAA Fayetteville Regional games.

“The coaching staff is what made Arkansas stand out. They foster and encourage a culture that prioritizes relationships and individual connections,” said Halvorson. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to be coached by a phenomenal staff and play alongside so many talented teammates. As a program that’s on the rise, I’m ready to come in and compete with the team for a National Championship.”

