Arkansas lands Freshman All-American transfer shortstop Wehiwa Aloy

Aloy earned WAC Freshman of the Year honors after batting .376 with 14 home runs last season at Sacramento State.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Diamond Hogs landed their third transfer commitment of the weekend on Sunday, going to the West Coast to add to a talented infielder.

Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy announced his commitment to the Razorbacks via his Instagram page.

Aloy hit .376 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI last season for the Hornets, earning Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Freshman of the Year honors, and landing Freshman All-American recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America. He tallied 88 hits on the season, and finished with an 11-game hit streak for the Hornets.

The incoming Razorback is a native of Wailuku, Hawai'i and was an all-state shortstop in high school at H.P. Baldwin HS, leading the Bears to a state title as a senior.

Aloy's father, Jamie, played baseball at Hawaii and was a fourth-round pick for the San Francisco Giants in the 1999 MLB Draft.