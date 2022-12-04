Arkansas heading to Liberty Bowl, will take on Kansas per report

The game will take place in Memphis, Tenn. on December 28 at 4:30 pm.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks will be going bowling in Memphis at season's end.

Arkansas accepted a bid Sunday to play in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. The Razorbacks (6-6) will be taking on the Kansas Jayhawks (6-6) in the game, which will kick off at 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Kansas in Liberty Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ



All my live updates ⬇️https://t.co/EwvaAbZyWY — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2022

This will mark the Hogs' sixth trip to the Liberty Bowl in program history.

It will be the first time since the 2016 Liberty Bowl, when Arkansas defeated Kansas State 45-23. The Razorbacks have a 2-3 record all-time in Liberty Bowls.

Arkansas will be playing in a bowl game for the second straight season, after the Razorbacks defeated Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla. last season.

As for the matchup with the Jayhawks, Arkansas has never faced Kansas in a bowl game. In fact, the two teams have only played twice in their history, with Kansas winning both meetings in 1905 and 1906.