Gymbacks knock off Auburn in regular season finale

AUBURN, Ala. — On Friday the #8 Arkansas Gymnastics team hit the highest score in program history. The Hogs went on to beat Auburn with a final tally of 197.425.

Kennedy Hambrick finished the night with a 9.900 on the beam and a 39.700 in the all-around.

Senior Bailey Lovett hit a career high 9.950 on the beam. Finally, Sophia Carter had a 9.950 on floor as Arkansas came away victorious.