Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. out indefinitely

Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. will be out indefinitely due to "right knee management" according to a press release from the team.

The news was released shortly before tipoff of Wednesday's game between the Razorbacks and UNC-Asheville.

Smith Jr. exited in the second half of Arkansas' most recent game, a 76-57 win over Bradley, and did not return.

The freshman guard also missed six games at the beginning of the season with a right knee injury before making his season debut November 28 against Troy.