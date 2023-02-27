Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. named SEC Freshman of the Week

Smith Jr. averaged 25 points and 3.5 rebounds in games against Georgia and Alabama.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following the most impressive week of his season, Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors on Monday.

The award comes after Smith Jr. averaged 25 points and 3.5 rebounds in games against Georgia and Alabama, marking the second time the Razorback guard has won the award this season.

The Jacksonville, Ark. native put up a career-high 26 points in Arkansas' 97-65 win over the Bulldogs last Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. That effort was thanks in large part to a season-best 5-for-8 shooting performance from three-point range.

Smith Jr. followed up that performance with a 24-point day in the Hogs' 86-83 loss at No. 2 Alabama on Saturday. The freshman grabbed a season-high six rebounds and tallied two steals, tied for his season-best as well.

The week marked the best stretch for Smith Jr. since he returned on Feb. 11 against Mississippi State from what the school called "right knee management" that had kept him out since Dec. 17. Before this week, Smith Jr. had scored 15 combined points across three games against Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Florida.

Smith Jr.'s two 20-point performances this week were his first since just before his injury, when he scored 22 points against UNC-Greensboro on Dec. 6 and 21 points against Oklahoma on Dec. 10 in Tulsa. That week was the first time this season Smith Jr. was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

On the season, the freshman guard is averaging 12.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and is shooting 40.5% from the field while going 35.9% from three.

Arkansas is back in action on Tuesday in Knoxville when it visits No. 12 Tennessee. Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Volunteers is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.