FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard El Ellis is set to return to school after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft.

Ellis will use his final year of eligibility at Arkansas after transferring over from Louisville. The Durham, North Carolina native averaged 17.7 points per game this past season for the Cardinals, adding 4.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest. Ellis shot 41% from the field and 31.9% from three.